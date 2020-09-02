The Ghanaian consulate in New York has begun receiving visa applications from prospective travellers.

It follows the re-opening of Ghana’s airport after the easing of COVID-19 induced restrictions.

A statement by the consulate disclosed that the applications will only be via online basis.

“The Ghana Consulate General, New York is pleased to accept visa applications from prospective travellers to Ghana. However, it should be noted that the Consulate will provide only postal visa services to the public,” it announced.

All applications are to be completed online and copies of the form printed and mailed to the consulate together with supporting documents and applicable fees to be paid by Money Order, Postal Order or Cashier’s Check.

The Consulate also does not accept physical cash or personal checks as payment for consular services.

Counter or in-person visa services have also been suspended until further notice.

“The Ghana Mission to the United Nations and Consulate General in New York assures all visa applicants and prospective travellers to Ghana of every cooperation and support to facilitate their travel arrangements to Ghana,” the Consulate’s statement further assured.

Meanwhile, all prospective travellers or visa applicants have been asked to take note of the following guidelines:

1. Passengers must arrive in Ghana with a negative COVID-19 testing result from their country of origin that is not more than 72 hours old from a certified health facility.

2. Every passenger will be required to disembark in Ghana wearing a face mask.

3. All passengers will be required to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test at the Accra Kotoka International Airport on arrival. The cost of the test will be borne by the passenger.

4. Test results will be ready in 30 minutes and those who test negative will be discharged to go home while those who test positive will be handed over to the Ghanaian Health Officials.

5. Prospective travellers may contact Dr. Akwasi Acheampong of Elmont Medical, PC at 135 Rocket Avenue, Elmont, NY 11003 for reliable COVID-19 tests to ensure a 72-hour return and validity. Call 516-356-5600 for appointments.