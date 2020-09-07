Ghana’s largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has made a passionate plea to the people of Ghana to give them the nod in the forthcoming general elections.

National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, at the official launch of the party’s manifesto on Monday, September 7, 2020, said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its leader, Nana Akufo-Addo, are leading the country into massive retrogression.

According to Mr. Ampofo, the 2020 poll will be a critical decision-making point for Ghanaians to hand over power to the NDC to help salvage the receding socio-economic development of the country.

He added that it will take a new NDC government to restore the gains lost under the NPP administration.

He thus urged voters to give the NDC their mandate and subject them to strict accountability.

“We the people of this noble country, are now at this critical juncture. We cannot sink any further than we have. We are at rock-bottom. The incumbent party is not only confused and exhausted, President Akufo-Addo is digging an even deeper hole which if not stopped, we compel all of us to be buried alive. I, therefore, call on all our countrymen and women and every citizen, to go to the poll in December and with one big push rescue Ghana and Ghanaians from this affliction. Enough is enough, give us your mandate and hold us to account for things that you find in this manifesto. Vote for President Mahama and let us together move Ghana in the right direction because indeed Ghana must work again,” he said.

Touching on highlights from the manifesto, the NDC National Chairman disclosed that the policy document dubbed “The People’s Manifesto” takes into cognizance the needs of the ordinary Ghanaians and the progress of the country for better lives.

“It is a social contract the NDC is presenting to this country. In this manifesto, the NDC has laid out an extensive plan that will take the country forward to a better position not only to restore what we have lost but more importantly, to raise the living standards of every Ghanaian. This people’s manifesto has been prepared with the ordinary man and woman on the street in mind. The policy proposal is so simple that everybody will relate.”