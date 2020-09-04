The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has announced the inclusion of the Gifty Affenyi Dadzie Award in the Association’s 25th Media Awards.

This category of award, which was omitted in the announcement of the opening of nominations for the 25th GJA Media Awards last month is to ostensibly honour the Best Female Journalist in Gender Responsive Reporting.

Entries for this award should cover works published from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

“Also, entrants must submit not more than two published works for each entry, and one published work shall not be filed in more than one entry,” a statement from the GJA added.

The GJA urged members who have already filed their entries for the 25th Media Awards and are interested in this award to amend their filed entries in accordance with the rules governing the awards.

The winner of this award is expected to undertake an MA-level semester course at the School of Arts and Cultures, Newcastle University, United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the deadline for the submission of entries, including the ‘Gifty Affenyi Dadzie Award for Best Female Journalist in Gender Responsive Reporting’ is Friday, September 11, 2020 at 5pm.

The award is sponsored by the Aya Institute of Women, Politics and Media, under its Gender Watch Ghana Initiative.

“The Aya Institute hopes that the award will advance gender equality in the media industry by promoting the interests of women in the media,” the statement added.

The GJA since 1949, has been the umbrella organization representing Ghanaian Journalists.

It is registered as a professional association and listed as one of several bodies on the board of the National Media Commission.

For over two decades, the GJA has been honouring journalists who have distinguished themselves and helped to improve development and democracy in the country.