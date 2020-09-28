Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 33 million globally, with over 997,000 fatalities and more than 22.9 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday, the Chinese mainland had recorded 85,372 cases, with 367 asymptomatic patients under medical observation. The death toll in China stands at 4,746, including 105 fatalities from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and seven from the Taiwan region.

The Chinese mainland recorded 21 new cases on Sunday, all from overseas. It is the 43rd consecutive day that the Chinese mainland has reported no new domestically transmitted cases.

The U.S. has registered over 204,000 deaths and more than 7.1 million cases – both the highest in the world.

India on Monday reported 82,170 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, bringing its nationwide case tally beyond 6 million.

In Australia, some restrictions will be eased in its second-most populous state of Victoria including relaxation of overnight curfew in Melbourne following the drop of new cases.

The World Health Organization warns two million people could die from COVID-19 before a successful vaccine is widely available.