Security Analyst, Colonel Festus Aboagye believes dialogue with leaders of the secessionist group, Homeland Study Foundation, is the best way government could resolve recent reprehensible actions taken by the group.

The group wants the Volta Region and parts of northern Ghana to be an autonomous country with the name, Western Togoland.

Members of the secessionist group in the early hours of Friday, September 25, 2020, blocked major entries into the Volta Region.

Most passengers travelling to areas in the Volta Region including Tefle, Tsopoli and Juapong were stranded as a result of the roadblock.

This the Security Analyst in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show said the government needs to be proactive in dealing with the issue.

He, however, added that the issue cannot be “resolved through the barrel of the gun”.

He thus urged the government to proactively engage the leaders of the group and have a mutual agreement.

“The government hasn’t told Ghanaians or informed Ghanaians as to what it is that it is doing to resolve this issue. Is it through diplomacy, is it having a dialogue with this group? Where is it having the dialogue and with whom is it having the dialogue with?”

“Indeed I am of the opinion that this issue will be resolved not through the barrel of the gun from either side. In the long run, we will have to sit around the table. So the earlier we proactively dialogue with the group in order to arrive at some mutual agreement as to how things are going to go, the better for us. But it doesn’t mean that Ghana must not resolutely defend the sovereignty of this land. That is not part of the debate but the government needs to tell us what it is that it is doing to solve this issue.”

25 members of Western Togoland group arrested

Meanwhile, some 25 members of the secessionist group have been picked up by the Ghana Armed Force and the Ghana Police Service at Abortia near Joapong where they had earlier mounted their roadblock.

Currently, there is heavy military and police presence currently at the area.

