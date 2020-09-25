A security analyst, Colonel Festus Aboagye, is warning that Ghana may be plunged into a state of insecurity if the activities of the Western Togoland secessionist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation, are not stopped immediately.

His comments follow Friday’s mounting of roadblocks on major entry routes to the Volta Region by the group seeking to break away from Ghana to form the Western Togoland.

In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, Col. Festus Aboagye, warned that the government needs to be proactive in dealing with the matter.

“Intelligence must try to be as close to the incident as possible. So far, as I have tried to suggest, it doesn’t look like our intelligence has been that proactive. So indeed we don’t know what may happen tomorrow. The more reason I am concerned is that we have a historical antecedent of how previous governments including the colonial government prior to the granting of independence dealt with this threat.”

“It is better for Ghana’s integrity for the government to come out and tell us what its strategy is. Definitely, diplomacy would be involved, the dialogue will be involved but part of the problem in any conflict is first of all to de-escalate and then go and sit around the table or simultaneously use a number of approaches to try and manage the situation. If we allow the situation to continue as we are seeing, we will get to a place where it will be too late to act.”

He further urged the government to dialogue with leaders of the secessionist group because the issue cannot be “resolved through the barrel of the gun”.

“In the long run, we will have to sit around the table. So the earlier we proactively dialogue with the group in order to arrive at some mutual agreement as to how things are going to go, the better for us.”

Meanwhile, the police are currently conducting a security operation on such roads due to the blockade by members of the secessionist group.

Twenty-five members of the secessionist group have also been picked up by the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service.

Currently, there is heavy military and police presence currently at the area.