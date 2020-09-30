Government has announced plans to offer career opportunities for evacuees from Lebanon who were subjected to maltreatment by their employers.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration’s following announcement that over 2,200 stranded Ghanaians in Lebanon are being evacuated by the government.

Speaking to journalists, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Charles Owiredu said that the government will work to get them some jobs.

“Once we have the data, the government has its organization called TVET that is responsible for equipping such people with vocational and technical skills. I am told that they have formed an informal grouping or association because they know each other,” he said.

He added that some other organizations such as Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) are helping to equip the people with skills and helping them with seed capital to be able to start something on their own.

The Deputy Minister also stated that the government will put measures in place to reclaim salaries of evacuees from their employers in Lebanon.

“The Ambassador and the honorary consul had already started speaking with the employers. We are going to have data from such people. I think that the embassy already has that data of such people who are owed outstanding Salaries so we will raise the matter with their Foreign Ministry and their Labour Ministry to ensure that all those who are owed are paid.”

He also stated that “The government will be there to assist them to embark on these economic ventures that they want to do.”