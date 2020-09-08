The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year will pay only half fees under an NDC government.

The promise, which was captured in the NDC’s 2020 manifesto, explained that the move is to cushion students and parents from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next NDC government will “absorb fifty percent (50%) of fees of tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year as an incentive to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on students and parents,” the party stated.

The NDC manifesto also promised to provide “free laptops for tertiary students to facilitate participation in virtual classes” should it be given the nod on December 7, 2020.

The NDC launched its manifesto in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2020.

Several speakers, including NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, spoke at the event.

While speaking at the event, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said an NDC government will among other things, ensure a boost in e-learning in the country.

She said they will also provide free Wi-Fi for schools.

“We will promote the use of IT and provide free Wi-Fi in schools to enhance the performance of students, provide students and teachers with free tablets loaded with relevant content to facilitate teaching and learning and provide computer laboratories for all secondary schools.”