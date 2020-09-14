The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama says he hasn’t endorsed any supposed ethnocentric comments against the people of Akyem as being.

“I didn’t say anybody is Akyem Sakawa. I read a statement by Isaac Adongo and he made very good argument and my mind was on the body of the arguments he made. The arguments he made were very cogent and that is why I reposted [statement],” he said in an interview on Class FM.

John Mahama has come under intense pressure for sharing an opinion piece authored by Isaac Adongo on his personal Facebook Page.

The piece took on some persons within the governing New Patriotic Party in relation to the Agyapa Royalties agreement. Adongo in the post described some persons leading the agreement as “Akyem Sakawa” boys

A group known as the Okyeman Youth For Development, staged a demonstration and subsequently threatened to stop Mahama from campaigning in any Akyem land if refuses to apologise over the said comments.

In response, Mr. Mahama said: “Nobody bans anybody from going anywhere, and we shouldn’t go there because if other people say they are banning other people from going to other places, what kind of country are we going to have?”

Mahama won’t apologise over ‘Akyem Sakawa’ comments

On the same issue, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has said John Mahama will not apologise over the “Akyem Sakawa boys” tag.

The Odododiodoo legislator in a Citi News interview said the call on Mr. Mahama to apologise is misplaced.

“Our flagbearer will not apologise for anything. The people who vote for us in the Akyem area will continue to vote for the NDC irrespective of what has happened.”

“We have much more respected members in the NDC who hail from that area. Our National Chairman is an Akyem, the Chairman of our Manifesto Committee is an Akyem and a Royal so, there are people in our party who are Akyem.”

