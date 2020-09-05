The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has denied making ethnocentric comments against Akyems.

The former President said he only shared a post from Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, who took on some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for being involved in a “shady deal.”

“In that post, Isaac Adongo describes certain people in Akufo Addo’s government in a particular manner. I will be the last person to disparage any ethnic group,” John Mahama clarified.

The post did not sit well with President Nana Akufo-Addo. He condemned what he called ethnic branding, saying “that is the kind of language we don’t want in our politics.”

The former President said it will be strange for him to pass disparaging remarks against Akyems, given that some members of his party belong to that ethnic group.

“In the first place, the National Chairman of my party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is an Akyem and so are many leading members of my party and supporters. Everybody knows me, I have been in politics and I will be the last to express any ethnic sentiment.”

Mr. Mahama further indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo had no right to criticise him or be offended since he has made worse comments in the past.

“In any case, President Nana Akufo Addo has lost the right to complain. He was an opposition leader who called Presidents before anything you can imagine including Professor do little.

“I do not want to repeat some of the other things he has said. He is the President who has called his critics naysayers and Jeremiahs. I do not understand on what standard he can be offended because he has precedence of namecalling.”