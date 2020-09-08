The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has announced the resumption of issuance of Emergency Entry Visas (EEV).

This follows the re-opening of Ghana’s international airport to human traffic on September 1, 2020.

A statement from the GIS, dated Monday, September 7, 2020, disclosed that the applications will be for emergency entries only.

Issuance of EEV was temporarily suspended as a result of the closure of the country’s borders as part of measures to prevent the importation of COVID-19.

“The Ghana Immigration Service wishes to announce for the information of the travelling community and the general public that it has resumed the issuing of Emergency Entry Visas (EEV). This is in consonance with the directive of His Excellency, the President of the Republic for the re-opening of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to traffic effective 1st September 2020,” GIS explained in the statement.

It noted that the requirements for acquiring EEV remain unchanged.

“The travelling community and the general public are advised to at all-times deal with the Ghana Immigration Service, and to demand for receipt for the EEV issued to them and ensure that the appropriate visa stickers are affixed in their passports,” the statement added.

GIS further admonished the travelling community and the general public to be wary of fraudsters who put up as middlemen issuing Emergency Entry Visas in the name of the Ghana Immigration Service.

“Any applicant who transacts business with such persons does so at his or her own risk,” the statement further added.

Below is the full statement from the Ghana Immigration Service: