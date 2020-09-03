Impact Hub Accra is partnering with the Lab of Tomorrow, supported by BMZ (The Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development) to launch a programme that will support ventures, startups, NGOs and initiatives focused on solving COVID-19-related issues in Ghana.

The programme, the New Economic Booster (NEB), will focus on ventures that focus on agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, education, tourism and hospitality.

The launch will be a virtual event on September 4, 2020, and will be live on the YouTube, Facebook and Instagram channels of Impact Hub Accra.

NEB will provide different types of support to the ventures that need it, including finance and logistics, partnership opportunities, coaching and mentorship sessions, networking, training, investor introductions, expert assistance and peer support.

Applications will be done via nebghana.com/apply.