The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at the Electoral Commission.

Mahama took on the EC over what he describes as the electoral management body’s “legendary” incompetence in handling issues relating to voter registration cards ahead of the country’s general elections in December 2020.

Addressing a gathering in the Bono Region, John Mahama said too many issues have characterized the voter registration and exhibition exercises due to the EC’s poor management.

Among other things, Mahama expressed regret over the allegations of missing names of registered voters from the electoral roll.

“We had our agents at all the polling stations, supervising the registration. If there was an issue with compiling the register where the codes of the various equipment were found to be duplicates and it was necessary to issue new voters’ cards, why were political parties not informed? And the point even is, if you issue those new voters’ cards at the district office, how will the people whose cards are affected know so they can go for the new cards? There is so much wrong going on. The incompetence of this EC is legendary,” John Mahama said.

Meanwhile, the former President has suspended his tour of the Bono Region over the alleged missing names on the voters’ register.

In a Twitter post, he said the NDC will hold a press conference to address the development.

“I am cutting short my tour of the Bono Region to return to Accra because of the increasing reports of challenges with the voter register and the exhibition process. We’ll address a major press conference on the issue in due course,” he announced on Twitter.

Mahama’s running mate, Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has also suspended her tour of the Central Region.

A notice from her campaign team stated that the decision was taken in consultation with the national leadership of the NDC and the flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

The notice did not emphatically state the reason for the suspension of her campaign but it is believed that it is as a result of the claims of missing names on the electoral roll.