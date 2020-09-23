For those who have been itching hear the soothing voice of singer, Irene Logan, the wait is over as she gets featured on a gospel album.

Irene Logan has been featured on Eric Jeshrun’s ‘Healing Stream’ album with a song titled ‘Satisfy’ which was produced by P.

Indeed, she proved her loved ones right that she can’t keep her infectious and anointing filled voice to herself.

The album made up of 10 songs features other gospel heavyweights like Nathaniel Bassey, Joe Mettle, Blessing Ohanele, Efe Grace, and Kingsley Ampofo.

Other songs on the album include ‘You Reign’, ‘Healing Stream’, ‘Chant of Healing’, ‘Nyankopon’, ‘Onyeoma’, ‘Satisfy’, ‘Yahweh’, ‘Mama’s Song’, among others.

The album is available on all digital music stores around the world.