Mother of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Madam Victoria Agbotui has died at age 101.

Multiple sources close to the Rawlings’ family confirmed this information to Citi News.

The sources noted that Madam Agbotui had been unwell for some time now.

She celebrated her 101st birthday on September 9, 2020.

Born in 1919, Madam Victoria Agbotui came into the limelight following her son’s ascension to power in 1979.

She was also the head of the catering department at the presidency during her son’s reign.

Victoria Agbotui hailed from Dzelukope near Keta in the Volta Region.