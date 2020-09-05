The second live performance of Citi TV’s talent hunt show, Keyboard Idol, came off on Saturday, September 5, 2020, with splendid performances from the ten contestants.

There was, however, no eviction on the day.

The show, which airs at 7 pm on Saturdays was expected to see the first eviction of a contestant.

However, after kind consideration from the judges: Kwame Yeboah, Mawuyrami Ocloo and Dr Alfred P. Addaquay, the eviction was withheld.

The judges believed the contestants needed a second chance to better orient themselves with the task of being in such a competition as it is the first of its kind.

The three contestants who came up for eviction this week were Vinyo Anku, Nana Kwaku Yeboah and Bess-Marie Wuddah-Martey.

The 10 contestants are battling for the ultimate cash prize of GHS10,000 and the bragging rights as the Keyboard Idol.

Keyboard Idol is sponsored by Santol Energy, Faith Works Music School, and Asanka powered by TechAide.