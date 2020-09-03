After two successful album listening sessions, KobbySalm’s ‘In The Midst of Comfort (IMOC)’ album is ready to be enjoyed by the general public.

‘In The Midst Of Comfort (IMOC)’ is Kobbysalm’s debut album after four (4) years of dedicating his talent to his christ-centred ministry.

The 20-track project ‘in the midst of comfort’ features an eclectic mix of bands including Afro Harmony, the fra band & even the Afro-rock band Dark Suburb.

Other notable features include E.L, Efe Grace, Eric Jeshurun, Canton Jones, Calvis Hammond amongst many other gospel artists.

The album has production credits from top tier producers like Kaywa, Vacs, Decoros, 3Fs, Possigee, all in all, guaranteeing a rich sound of multiple genres.

The IMOC School Tour embarked on a vigorous and rampage senior high school tour across the country visiting over 10 schools and beyond, bringing the awareness of the album on top speed.

‘In The Midst Of Comfort (IMOC)’ – the title of the album was divinely communicated to the artiste.

Within a space of time where the artiste was going through a lot of challenges. He decided to engage in activities that he found comforting so as to get his mind off all troubles, but that didn’t yield the results he was looking out for.

The only comfort he had was from God, hence the name” ‘In the Midst of Comfort.’