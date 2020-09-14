The Korle Bu Senior Staff Association has welcomed the appointment of Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah as the hospital’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a statement from the workers, they also praised President Nana Akufo-Addo for his selection of Dr. Ampomah who they say has enormous experience, commitment and track record towards shaping the facility’s operations.

“The Korle Bu Senior Staff Association wishes to express our profound gratitude to His Excellency, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the appointment of Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. We highly and respectfully acknowledge that this appointment of one of our own is clear evidence that you have listened to the concerns of all stakeholders. Your, Excellency, we are indeed very excited for the appointment and it is simply evident that Dr. Ampomah’s appointment is based on his experience, commitment and track record”, the release signed by the association’s President, Charles Ofei-Palm noted.

Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah was appointed as the new CEO of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Friday, September 4, 2020.

He took over from Dr. Daniel Asare whose tenure of office ended on September 3, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Senior Staff Association at Korle Bu have expressed their readiness to work with the new CEO to ensure that the facility is put on its highest pedestal.

“We hereby pledge our unflinching support and look forward to collaborating with our new CEO to take Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to the heights of quaternary healthcare institution where it rightly belongs.”

About Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah

Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah is a Consultant Plastic Surgeon and the Director of the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Dr Ampomah completed his primary education at the Ministry of Health Basic School at Korle-Bu in 1982. He had his secondary education at the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, Legon where he won an award as the Best O-Level Science Scholar in 1987.

He completed his GCE A-Levels at the same school in 1989, did a year’s national service as a tutor at his alma mater, and proceeded to the University of Ghana Medical School in October 1990.

He graduated from the University of Ghana Medical School in April 1997 and started work at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital as a Houseman in the same month. He has served in several clinical departments.

In May 1999, he formally commenced postgraduate training and obtained a Fellowship in Plastic Surgery from the West Africa College of Surgeons in April 2005, finishing as the Overall Best Candidate in West Africa for the Final (Part II) Exam in Plastic Surgery.

With sponsorship from International Reconstructive Plastic Surgery (now Resurge Africa), a Scottish charity that aims at training and equipping surgeons in West Africa to carry out Reconstructive Surgery without the need of overseas financial or personnel help, he undertook further postgraduate training in Plastic Surgery from December 2005 to March 2008 at the renowned Canniesburn Plastic Surgery Unit of the Glasgow Royal Infirmary in Scotland.

In November 2006, he passed rigorous examinations and obtained his Membership of The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, Glasgow. In March 2008, in record time, he became the first West Africa-based practitioner to obtain the Intercollegiate Fellowship of the Royal Colleges of Surgeons, UK, in the Speciality of Plastic Surgery, and one of only a handful of Africans to obtain this distinction via examination.

Dedicated to his country, he returned to Ghana in April 2008 and has been at post since. In December 2011, he was elected a Fellow of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons. Although he has a wide scope of practice, his interests are Burns, Trauma, Microsurgery and Cosmetic Surgery.