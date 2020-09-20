The Krowor Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region is assuring commuters who ply the Nungua Cocoa Beach road that construction works will commence soon.

Some residents of Nungua Cocoa Beach threatened to boycott the upcoming polls if their deplorable road is not fixed.

Speaking to Citi News, the MCE for the Krowor Municipal Assembly, Joshua Nii Bortey, said the road will be rehabilitated as soon as possible.

“The area in question is a low-lying area. There are no drains there, so we have to work on the drains before the road. There is not a single gutter there. It has been there for a very long time, but as the president said, we will have to fix it. I have told them to have a little patience, we will work on it. It is not just the road, but the entire road, so we will have to work on it.”

The government has said its focus is on fixing roads across the country in 2020 and beyond, having identified what it described as “critical roads” across each of the 16 regions in the country.

To this end, the government has declared 2020 as the year of roads.