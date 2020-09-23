Daasebre Akumoah Agyapong II, Paramount Chief of Kwahu Traditional Area, has called on the parliamentary aspirants in Kwahu to prioritize the development of the area if they are elected.

The Kwahuhene said the aspirants should prioritize the goodwill of the people they sought to serve and not themselves when they win power.

He made these remarks when the parliamentary aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in greater Kwahu paid a visit to him to introduce themselves.

The aspirants who were led by Mr. Jeff Konadu Addo, NPP Eastern Regional Secretary, comprised Mr. Bryan Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Abetifi constituency; Mr. Davis Opoku Ansah, parliamentary candidate of the NPP for Mpraeso constituency, and Mr. Joseph Frimpong, NPP parliamentary candidate for Nkawkaw.

The Kwahuhene admonished the aspirants to always ensure that there was unity among them to collectively pursue the development and policies that would positively impact the lives of their constituents.

He said: “You’re going to represent us in Parliament, and I expect nothing but unflinching loyalty to the issues that affect our people. I need roads, drinking water, and jobs for my people.”

The delegation also included Municipal and District Chief Executives, party constituency executives from the three constituencies in the area.

Before the visit to Abene, the delegation had paid a courtesy call on chiefs in the paramountcy to introduce themselves.