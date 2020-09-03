Two major companies in the frozen foods sector in the country; Labianca Company Limited and Wegdam Company Limited, have jointly handed over a newly renovated mini theatre and assorted medical supplies to the management of the Tema Polyclinic.

The mini theatre, which existed but was not functional due to its deplorable nature, has been renovated and fully refurbished by the two companies as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

The mini theatre, which has its operating room fully fitted with the state of the arts theatre table and its accompanying accessories, can also boast of a rest room for patients, nurses changing and resting rooms, a washroom with sink, air conditioners amongst others.

The Managing Director of Labianca Frozen Foods Limited, Etse Gadegbeku in a Citi News interview stressed the important the Tema Polyclinic plays in the lives of its staff and the general public in the Tema West Municipality, hence their decision to support them to function well.

Mr. Gadegbeku said it is on the basis of its service to the community, that Labianca has adopted the Tema Polyclinic as a healthcare facility that also serves its staff.

He said they would continue to provide support to the Polyclinic in many ways to function effectively.

“We chose this project because they are our neighbours. They have been helping our workers and our family members when we get sick or injured at work for over ten years that we have existed. So when we got the opportunity to tour this facility somewhere last year as part of our CSR program we realized that they needed help. When we sat down with the hospital authorities they pointed out the mini theatre as one of their priorities; and we took up the challenge to provide the help”.

Apart from the theatre, the two companies also donated some medical supplies to the Polyclinic to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the Tema West Municipality.

The items included some hand gloves, nose masks, and protective goggles among others.

Receiving the renovated facility and the medical supplies on behalf of the Polyclinic, the Specialist in charge of the Tema Polyclinic Dr. Louisia Ahlidja, expressed gratitude to the two companies for the donations, and said the gesture would go a long way to improve healthcare delivery.

“We would like to express our profound gratitude to Labianca and Wegdam Companies for their support. Before the renovation, this room was a makeshift facility where we did a lot of minor surgeries. The windows were louvers and the floors were not tiled. Thankfully, all these have been changed now. I assure you that this would go a long way to help improve on healthcare service delivery here.”

Dr. Louisa however bemoaned how the Tema Polyclinic, which is the largest government health facility in the Tema West Municipality, is often over stretched due to inadequate wards in spite of the large number of cases they receive daily.

She thus appealed to benevolent organizations to emulate the gesture by the two companies and come to their aid to expand their ward facilities.

“As the only public health facility in the Tema West Municipality, we are a bit overstretched. In a year, we see over forty thousand patients; but because we do not have adequate wards, most often, we just treat them and let them go home or refer them to the Tema General Hospital. So if we can get adequate infrastructure in terms of wards, it would go a long way to help in our service delivery” she noted.

The Clinical Coordinator at the Tema Polyclinic, Dr. Julius Tsidi, said the renovated facility would go a long way to improve and expand healthcare service delivery as they will be looking at taking new surgical cases such as hernia; which hitherto was not possible due to non-functioning facilities.