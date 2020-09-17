Prestigious Ghanaian and West African foam mattress brand, Latex Foam, has donated 6,000 pieces of its Safe-Max disposable nose masks to the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL).

Latex Foam made the donation at a brief ceremony on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

The donation formed part of efforts by Latex Foam to join in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the media company.

The Public Relations Officer for Latex Foam, Gifty Ekeocha Appiah, who presented the items, acknowledged the harmonious relationship that has existed between the two companies over the years.

She said, “Since Latex Foam’s inception, that is about 50 years now, we have been partners with them in our business. They have always been at our beck and call. For every promotion that we run, Graphic is a major stakeholder. So, we only thought it wise and homely enough to be our neighbour’s keeper by coming to their aid and sponsoring this anniversary. It is a happy day for us. We wish them all the best, and we pray that they continue to be the trailblazer that they are. For us, Graphic is home and Latex Foam is a partner.”

On his part, the Corporate Communications Manager of GCGL, Emmanuel Agyei Arthur, expressed the company’s profound gratitude to Latex Foam.

He added that the masks would go a long way in protecting not just reporters of the company, but the staff at the company’s clinic.

“We thank Latex Foam for this donation. We very much appreciate what they have done because it is an opportunity for one to reinvigorate the relationship that we’ve had with them over the years and also for them to show that they care about us. They want us to continue to be in business by ensuring that our staff are not contracting this deadly disease. We also thank them for contributing to the celebration of our 70th anniversary. This is a milestone that we very much cherish.”

He continued, “On daily basis, our reporters have to go out, and they will have to be protected. So this is a gift that we need. We also have a clinic. What it means is that, our clinic staff will also need protection as they meet on daily basis. And so this is a gift that has come at an opportune time.”

Safe-Max disposable nose masks

According to Latex Foam’s PRO, Mrs. Appiah, the Safe-Max nose mask is an authorised product made solely by Latex Foam to help fight COVID-19 in Ghana.

Speaking to Citi News, she stressed that “these nose masks are proudly made in Ghana. They are manufactured right here in Latex Foam. We employ the most hygienic conditions in making sure they are produced to the correct standards. It is FDA approved, and it is suitable for all faces. Most importantly, it is very protective, so we would entreat that people would continue to keep safe during this COVID-19 pandemic and not endanger themselves by not observing the safety protocols.”

She further encouraged the general public to purchase the masks since they come at affordable prices on the market.

The Latex Foam brand

Latex Foam is the leading manufacturer of quality foam products in Ghana and West Africa.

As the oldest in the industry, it has stood the test of time.

Latex Foam combines its strength and solid experience of over 40 years with an unparalleled ability for innovation to produce a variety of quality foam products to meet the varying tastes of its valued customers, which cuts across every segment of society irrespective of the socio-economic background.

Recently receiving the Superbrand status for the second time in seven years, the company has over the years committed to corporate social responsibility in many areas of national development, including donations to support the annual National Farmers’ Day celebration and support for needy and brilliant students of the University of Ghana.