The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as condemnable the recent acts of violence by secessionist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation.

At a news conference in Accra, the NPP said all political parties need to collectively show disapproval of the happenings that seem to attempt to circumvent the constitution of Ghana.

General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said the government must join forces and do all it can to save the country’s democratic credentials.

“The NPP hereby condemns the act of violence, attempts to attack sensitive installations and the attacks on security agencies under the guise of a secessionist movement. The said the developments are very shameful and unacceptable in any country let alone, a functioning democracy like Ghana that boasts of an enviable track record on the African continent. Violence and attacks will not be an acceptable approach to advancing any arguments in the Ghanaian society or democracy. We join voices with all well-meaning Ghanaians to speak up against the development and encourage the government to deal with the developments in accordance with the law and good conscience,” he said.

In a separate interview on Eyewitness News, John Boadu charged all political parties in the country to work together in ensuring that the activities of the secessionist group do not degenerate into one that will throw Ghana into a state of turmoil.

“It is important that we see a united front from all political parties condemning unreservedly and ensuring that we send a signal to all and sundry that we are not going to entertain such acts in our country. We believe that when such strong message comes out from all political parties in order to ensure that we protect the peace and sovereignty of the country.”

What happened?

The group which is seeking to have Volta, Oti and parts of the Northern Region declared an independent Western Togoland state, last Friday, blocked some major roads leading into the Volta Region.

They mounted roadblocks on the Juapong–Accra, and Sogakope–Accra main roads.

The roadblocks were subsequently cleared as security agencies took control of the highways and strategic installations within the region.

The group has made a number of attempts to push for its agenda.

The group even declared independence for the Western Togoland in November 2019.

31 one suspected secessionist have so far been arrested arrested after last Friday’s incident.

They were put before a circuit court in Accra on Monday, September 28, 2020, and charged.