The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has promised to set up a US$10 billion job fund to support entrepreneurs and start-ups to help them develop their businesses.

Launching his party’s 2020 manifesto under the theme “A Better Tomorrow”, Flagbearer of LPG, Kofi Akpaloo said this policy will eradicate poverty in Ghana if given the nod.

The manifesto of the LPG places a premium on employment, health, education, agriculture, sports and creative arts.

At the launch, the Flagbearer, Kofi Akpaloo, made a bold announcement to end poverty when given the nod.

“We are setting up a US$10 billion job fund which is going to help our young men and women coming out of universities and polytechnics who are going to do business to have the capital to start their businesses,” he promised.

Among other initiatives, Mr. Akpaloo promised to regularize small-scale mining popularly known as ‘galamsey’ in the country.

Additionally, the LPG leader promised to give jobless Ghanaians what he calls income support of GHS400 each month if he’s elected as president on December 7.

Meanwhile, running mate of Kofi Akpaloo, Margarete Obrine Sarfo, said as a woman, she will lobby for women’s empowerment.

According to her, women are an integral part of the country and that will be her focus.

LPG joined Ghana’s politics in the run-up to the 2012 elections but has since been unable to partake in any general elections.

Akpaloo is confident of winning this year’s election.

I won’t limit borrowing for developmental projects if I’m elected President

Kofi Akpaloo in an interview, said he has no qualms with racking up Ghana’s debt as long as it is in the service of development.

Speaking on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News, Mr. Akpaloo said there would be no limit to his borrowing despite the fact Ghana’s debt stock has been steadily ballooning.

The debt stock stands at GHS255.7 billion, as of June 2020. The current debt stock is 66.36 percent of GDP.

“What is wrong with borrowing? Americans borrowed and they borrowed and they continued borrowing. I am going to borrow as long as the money is available. I will borrow as much as I can. I am not going to have any limit,” he said.

The presidential aspirant said the borrowed money will be used for developmental projects like housing.

“I will use those houses as collateral [for more loans]. I will use those houses as assets… When you have money and the money does not do anything, that is where your thinking comes in about inflation. I am going to put the money into programmes and into projects,” he told host of Eyewitness News, Umaru Sanda Amadu.