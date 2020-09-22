Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has cut short his four-day campaign tour of the Bono Region over the alleged missing names on the country’s electoral roll.

“I am cutting short my tour of the Bono Region to return to Accra because of the increasing reports of challenges with the voter register and the exhibition process. We’ll address a major press conference on the issue in due course,” he announced on Twitter.

He gave further reasons for his decision when he met with members of the Ghana National Association of Garages in Sunyani today, Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

“We had our agents at all the polling stations, supervising the registration. If there was an issue with compiling the register where the codes of the various equipment were found to be duplicates and it was necessary to issue new voters’ cards, why were political parties not informed? And the point even is, if you issue those new voters’ cards at the district office, how will the people whose cards are affected know so they can go for the new cards? There is so much wrong going on. The incompetence of this EC is legendary,” he said.

“Therefore, because of the seriousness of the reports I am receiving from my elections directorate, I have decided to halt my campaign tour of this region at this point. And go back to Accra to ascertain and verify the report’s and make the views of our party known to Ghana and the rest of the world, he added.”

Mr. Mahama further called on international communities to come on board to ensure the December 2020 election is conducted peacefully.

“As things are going, we are not comfortable with the process leading to the election. We call on international communities to take an interest in what is happening in Ghana. We want International election observers to be deployed long in advance.”

Mr. Mahama began the four-day tour on September 21, 2020, and was expected to visit 11 out of 12 constituencies in the region.

Reports of omissions of names of registered voters from the provisional voters’ register continue to come in from different parts of the country.

Minority Leader, Haruna Idrissu has complained about the omission of names in the Tamale South Constituency.

Outgoing Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini, alleged that the National Democratic Congress’ national monitoring revealed an omission of 1,200 names from the South Day constituency alone, while Ashaiman MP, Ernest Norgbey also alleged over 7,000 names were omitted from his constituency’s register.

Ernest Norgbey, in particular, alleged that the Electoral Commission was deliberately deleting the names of registered voters from perceived NDC strongholds.

But the Electoral Commission has denied the claims and insisted that voters who duly registered and were issued with Voter ID Cards but cannot find their names on the provisional register can rectify the situation.