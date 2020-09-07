A Deputy Campaign Manager for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid, has accused former President John Mahama of inciting ethnic groups in the country against the governing party.

Mustapha Hamid says recent name-calling by Mr. Mahama is unacceptable and uncalled-for.

“We have all seen how former President John Mahama tagged some people as Akyem Sakawa people. How can a former President of this country call a group of people Sakawa people? It’s so unacceptable of a former President,” said Mustapha Hamid.

At a news conference in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2020, Mustapha Hamid questioned why the former President will include an ethnic group in his statement.

Mr. Mahama has been lambasted for sharing on his Facebook page an article authored by the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo.

The article described elements from the New Patriotic Party as “Akyem Sakawa Boys” in relation to the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.

President Akufo-Addo on Friday at a meeting with the Catholic Bishop Conference at the Jubilee House expressed misgivings about the description by the former President, calling on everyone to condemn the statement.

The former President on Saturday insisted that President Akufo-Addo has lost his rights to complain about the said tag.

“In any case, President Nana Akufo-Addo has lost the right to complain. He was an opposition leader who called Presidents anything you can imagine, including Professor, do little.”

“I do not want to repeat some of the other things he has said. He is the President who has called his critics naysayers and Jeremiahs. I do not understand on what standard he can be offended because he has precedence of name calling,” Mr. Mahama added.

But Mustapha Hamid says John Mahama wants to whip up ethnic sentiment to win the December polls.

“This is not the first time John Mahama has done this. During the voter registration exercise, he was in the Volta Region inciting Voltarians against the NPP and now — Akyem Sakawa people. Why is John Mahama doing this?”

Mustaha Hamid, who is also the Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development called on well-meaning Ghanaians to ignore John Mahama and ethnocentric statements as the December polls draw closer.