The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is advising Ghanaians not to believe any of the campaign promises made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the December 7, 2020, general elections.

According to the NPP, the opposition party can never be trusted with the country’s transformation given its poor performance and record in the past.

At a press conference hours before the official launch of the NDC’s 2020 manifesto, Deputy Campaign Manager of the NPP, Dr. Abdul Mustapha Hamid, pointed out that the Akufo-Addo government’s superior track-record should be enough justification for the rejection of the NDC and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

“Whereas the NPP has significantly transformed the lives of Ghanaians through the implementation of impactful policies, the NDC has proven to be incompetent at introducing life-changing policies let alone implement them successfully. While President Akufo-Addo in less than four years has proven to be a promise keeper through competent and decisive leadership, John Mahama has demonstrated he lacks the credibility to fulfil the promises he makes to Ghanaians.”

Mustapha Hamid also challenged the NDC to prove to Ghanaians how it intends to change the lives of the citizenry despite its long-term abysmal governance, inadequate socio-economic development and unfulfilled promises.

“Those with good intentions make good promises but those with good character keep their promises. Mr Mahama is no keeper of promises. Whatever he promises will come to nothing. I want Mr. Mahama to tell Ghanaians what he wants to do in the next four years that he couldn’t do in the eight years that he was Vice-President and President.”

The Minister of Inner Cities and Zongo Development Minister also encouraged Ghanaians to give the NPP another term since to him, the unquestionable character of President Akufo-Addo is the surest way to ensure inclusive transformation and leadership to consolidate the gains made so far.

“Fellow Ghanaians the choice on December 7, should be a leader with a clear vision for the country, demonstrable integrity and courage, decisiveness and the passion to position Ghana beyond aid while enhancing the dignity of the Ghanaian. That choice can be none than the promise-keeper, President Akufo-Addo.”