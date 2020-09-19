The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has assured the chiefs and people of Yeji that he will treat as a priority and complete an abandoned landing beach project he started at Yeji if he wins the 2020 elections.

The former President also promised to restructure the premix fuel committees for the various landing beaches across the country to give control to the fishermen and block diversions.

Addressing a mini durbar at Yeji in the Pru East constituency, on the second day of his tour of the Bono East Region, the NDC leader expressed concern about the high-level of corruption in the current premix distribution system that denies direct beneficiaries access to the subsidised product.

He blamed the current government for politicising the premix supply policy, and defeating the purpose for which it was established.

The former President told the milling crowd that NDC’s 2020 manifesto, which had direct input from ordinary Ghanaians, represents a blueprint that will directly address the priority needs of Ghanaians.

He made reference to the skills training programmes, free TVET, the pledge to withdraw the law banning the importation of accident vehicles, scrap import duties on commercial vehicles and agricultural equipment, the one million jobs plan, a $10 billion Big Push investment, and establishment of Agriculture Mechanisation Centres to boost production, food processing, marketing, among others, as big initiatives intended to improve the lives of all.

Responding to other needs of the people, Mr Mahama promised them a new market at Yeji, and the completion of a hospital project started by the NDC administration.