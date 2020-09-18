The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has advised members of the party to verify their names in the provisional voters register during the Electoral Commission’s exhibition exercise at polling stations in all constituencies.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Amanten in the Atebubu Amanten constituency to kick start his three-day tour of the Bono East Region, Mr Mahama said it would be unfortunate for any eligible voter to be disenfranchised due to a failure to verify their names.

“We should use the energy that was exhibited during the voter registration exercise for the exhibition exercise because it might happen that your name was not captured or was spelt wrongly, and the needed correction will be done to enable you to take part in the elections,” he advised.

The EC will begin an eight-day voters’ register exhibition exercise on Friday, September 18, 2020.

The exercise will take place simultaneously across all 33, 367 centres nationwide from 7 am to 6 pm daily, including Saturday and Sunday.

At a press briefing ahead of the exercise on Thursday, September 17, 2020, the EC said it has recruited and deployed over 73,000 officials including COVID-19 ambassadors, to oversee the exercise.

Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa, underscored the need for all registered voters to fully participate in the exercise.