Former President John Dramani Mahama intends rooting out corruption if voted into power, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has said.

Addressing members of the National Democratic Congress at the official launch of the NDC’s manifesto, Mr. Iddrisu said former President Mahama will ensure that corruption scandals that have been swept under the carpet are investigated under the current government.

“John Dramani Mahama promises to once again make corruption a high-risk activity. He will sting corruption like the scorpion will bite you when you are caught with it.”

“The good people of Ghana are sure that John Dramani Mahama will find answers to the unanswered question of corruption whether it is BOST, whether it is missing excavators or whether it is Kroll Associates. Public officials…who loot the public purse will be punished accordingly,” he assured.

Give NDC mandate

At the same event, National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo asked Ghanaians to give the National Democratic Congress (NDC) the nod in the forthcoming general elections.

Mr. Ampofo said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its leader, Nana Akufo-Addo, are leading the country into massive retrogression.

According to Mr. Ampofo, the 2020 poll is a critical decision to salvage the receding socio-economic development of the country.

He added that it will take a new NDC government to restore the gains lost under the NPP administration.

He thus urged voters to give the NDC their mandate and subject them to strict accountability.

“We the people of this noble country, are now at this critical juncture. We cannot sink any further than we have. We are at rock-bottom. The incumbent is not only confused and exhausted, President Akufo-Addo is digging an even deeper hole which if not stopped, will bury all of us alive.”

“I, therefore, call on all our countrymen and women and every citizen, to go to the poll in December and with one big push rescue Ghana and Ghanaians from this affliction. Enough is enough, give us your mandate and hold us to account for things that you find in this manifesto. Vote for President Mahama and let us together move Ghana in the right direction because indeed Ghana must work again,” he said.