Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has once again taken a swipe at John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Dr. Bawumia, Mr. Mahama showed incompetence during his tenure as President and lacks credibility.

Dr. Bawumia says the former President has a track record of mismanaging the Ghanaian economy when he was President.

Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Aspirants Unite for Nana’, a group of defeated Parliamentary Aspirants in the New Patriotic Party’s primaries, Dr. Bawumia said Mr. Mahama has no credibility.

He added that the “incompetence” of Mr. Mahama is a known fact.

“John Mahama managed our (Ghana) economy with incompetence. He was very incompetent at managing the economy and it is a fact. They chopped all the meat and left us with bones. He has also proven not to have credibility. He’s a man of no credibility and no vision.”

Mahama can’t be trusted, he is inconsistent and flip-flops

President Nana Akufo-Addo had also earlier said John Mahama has proven, over time, to be inconsistent, as he flip-flops on issues of national development.

Speaking at Bibiani, at the end of his three-day tour of the Western North Region, on Saturday, the President stated that it is important for the credibility of Ghana’s public discourse that persons in the country’s public space are seen to be consistent in their views and advocacy.

According to him, “when the Bill governing the establishment of the National Health Insurance Scheme were being passed in 2003, I was in Parliament. I witnessed the NDC MPs, which included Mahama, kicking against it by staging a walk out of the House.”

The President continued, “When President Kufuor successfully implemented it, Mahama and Mills said they would implement a one-time payment of the National Health Insurance, but for eight years, eight solid years, that promise never became a reality.

“Today, Mahama says he is bringing free primary healthcare if voted for. Can we trust him? Did he fulfill his promises for which reason we should believe that he would fulfil this? No, we cannot trust him.”