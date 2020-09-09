Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), will suffer a humiliating defeat in the 2020 polls.

According to him, the NDC will lose the elections because of ”the gross incompetence” exhibited by its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama when he was president.

Dr. Bawumia insisted that Mr. Mahama could not manage Ghana’s economy well during his tenure but rather presided over wanton corruption that brought serious economic hardship to the citizenry.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was addressing a durbar of chiefs and people of Jirapa in the Upper West Region as part of his three-day campaign tour of the region when he made those comments.

“When they say the NDC will lose the December elections, it is not us who is saying it. It is because of their mismanagement of the economy that the people are saying so. They could not pay teacher/nursing training allowances.”

“They were increasing utility tariffs at 45% even under dumsor. They almost collapsed the National Insurance Scheme and failed to come up with a single social intervention programme to alleviate the plight of the people. SADA under our own brother John Mahama became a mess. So Ghanaians will reject him because of these failures when we go to the polls”.

The Vice President touted the government’s achievement under the free Senior High School initiative, one village one dam, one district, one factory, and the restoration of the teachers and nurses training allowances.

He appealed to the electorate to vote massively for the NPP in the 2020 polls with their development agenda.

The paramount chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area, Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II, whose speech was read for him commended the government for elevating the Jirapa District to municipal status.

He further said the Jirapa municipality benefited from the government’s flagship programmes, especially the free SHS and the Planting for Food and Job initiatives.