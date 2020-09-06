Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has criticised former President John Mahama for presiding over a government that wasted taxpayers’ funds in implementing the development agenda under the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA).

He expressed regret at the manner in which the previous government, led by former President Mahama, exploited the poor people of the north and wasted millions of dollars on the guise of developing the northern parts of the country.

SADA was a government’s agency responsible for coordinating a comprehensive development agenda for the Savannah ecological zones.

Addressing a durbar in his honour by the chiefs and people of Tatale Traditional Area, Dr Bawumia described the SADA as “a monumental and inexplicable waste of taxpayer resources,” asking: “Where is the legacy of SADA?”

“They said they have invested in tree planting. We say where are the trees? They say they have all been burnt by fire.”

Vice President Bawumia said unlike former President Mahama, President Akufo-Addo had proven to be a leader who truly cared about development for all, saying; “President Akufo-Addo is a leader who talks development and does development”.

“This is why you’re seeing all these projects across Tatale Sanguli and other parts of the north,” he said.

Dr Bawumia said the Akufo-Addo Administration had performed better within three and half years than what the Mahama-led government did in eight years.

He, therefore, urged the chiefs and people to continue to support President Akufo-Addo to develop the north and change their fortunes for the better.

“Former President Mahama failed you and he is now telling you to give him another chance as against someone who is already doing the job,” Dr Bawumia said.

The Vice President further urged them not to allow themselves to be deceived by the juicy promises of the National Democratic Congress Flagbearer.