A three-day national consultation on the make-up of Mali’s transitional government begins on Thursday in the capital, Bamako.

The talks come ahead of a deadline given by West African leaders for the appointment of civilian leaders by 15 September.

This follows consultative meetings held last weekend to agree on the “terms of reference” for Thursday’s talks.

Pressure is mounting on the military rulers, the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), to set up a civilian-led transitional government following Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta’s ouster on 18 August.

Senior junta officials led by Colonel Assimi Goita have been reaching out to various key personalities in an effort to boost their credibility, support their base and improve their public image.

Col Goita met two former Presidents, Dioncounda Traore and Amadou Toumani Toure, who have a history of leading transitions, and the influential High Islamic Council of Mali.

The 5 June Movement – Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP), which galvanised the nation into pressing Mr Keïta to leave, has reiterated its call for “a civilian political transition, led by a civilian!”.

Meanwhile, a team of experts on Wednesday submitted its work, a roadmap and a charter, to the junta. The two documents will be the basis for this week’s consultations.