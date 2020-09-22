The head of Mali’s military government, Colonel Assimi Goita, has called on West African leaders to lift economic sanctions imposed in the wake of last month’s coup, following the nomination of a civilian interim president.

Mali’s military rulers on Monday appointed a former defence minister, Bah Ndaw, as president of a transitional government due to return the country to civilian rule in 18 months. He will be sworn-in on Friday.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark Mali’s 60th anniversary of its independence from France, Colonel Goita – who will serve as vice-president of the transitional government – also urged support for French and UN troops in the West African country.

Their presence in Mali – to help in the fight against jihadists – has often stoked controversy in the country.