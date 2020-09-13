President Nana Akufo-Addo will on Tuesday, September 13, 2020, convene a consultative meeting with Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) members to deliberate on measures to resolve the political crisis in Mali.

President Akufo-Addo is currently the Chairman of the ECOWAS.

Addressing the media, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway said President Akufo-Addo hopes to reach a consensus aimed at preventing an escalation of the tensions in Mali.

“The consultative meeting being convened by the chair of the authority of Heads of States and Government on the political situation in Mali on September 15, 2020, at Peduase is part of the mediation efforts of ECOWAS to return Mali to constitutional rule and to prevent them from deteriorating further.”

Road closures

The Director of Operations of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Supt. Dr. Sasu Mensah disclosed that some roads within the capital will be closed for the smooth passage for the heads of states.

The affected roads include:

The Jubilee Lounge (Kotoka International Airport) to the Liberation road at Opeibea, Airport by-pass through the Liberation road

Kempinski Hotel to National Theatre on the Independence Avenue, the Liberation road through to N4 to Peduase.

Liberation road from 37 through Obasanjo Street to Tang Palace Hotel.

Independence Avenue from National theatre to Arko -Adjei.

Background

President Keïta was overthrown on August 18, 2020, following mass protests against his rule over corruption, the mismanagement of the economy, and a dispute over legislative elections.

The coup sparked international condemnation, but it was welcomed by many Malians.

Mr. Keïta was detained by the military but later freed.

This was the fourth coup in the West African state since it gained independence from France in 1960.

A previous coup in 2012 led to militant Islamists exploiting the instability to seize territory in northern Mali. French troops helped regain territory, but attacks continue.

The coup leaders earlier promised to respect international agreements on fighting jihadists.

Thousands of French, African, and UN troops are based in the country to tackle the militants.

At the 57th ordinary summit of the ECOWAS authority which was held on September 7, 2020, in Niger, Heads of States reaffirmed their determination to ensure that constitutional order is quickly restored in the country with a political transition led by a civilian president and prime minister for 12 months.

The authority also directed that the head of the transitional government and prime Minister be appointed no later than September 15, 2020.