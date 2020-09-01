The running mate to Prof. John Evans Atta Mills in the 2000 election, Martin Amidu, has again taken on National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart, Kwamena Ahwoi over the “Working With Rawlings” book.

Martin Amidu, who was also a former Attorney General says the content of the book looks like an “unscholarly work”.

In his third critique on the publication, Mr. Amidu took a swipe at the author and foreword writer, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang who is now the running mate of the NDC flagbearer for the 2020 general elections.

Amidu in his critique says the duo deliberately sold the “unscholarly book” to the unsuspecting public for profit by engaging in unethical behaviour and distorting the country’s narrative on political history.

“I have demonstrated in the foregoing analysis and critique that when an alleged scholarly project is unethically conducted and executed by any scholar with surrogates who do not respect the basic ethics of scholarly writing and publication the results of his work cannot stand the test of logic, repetition and replication required by the rigours of qualitative analysis and critique. Kwamena Ahwoi’s Working with Rawlings is one such unscholarly work,” Mr. Amidu noted.

The former AG revealed there are so many narrations in Kwamena Ahwoi’s Working with Rawlings book which do not add up upon deeper scrutiny and “makes one wonder why he and his surrogates targeted and victimized President Emeritus J. J. Rawlings, someone’s testicles, acted upon mere rumours, and disclosed otherwise confidential information to the public without any compunctions.”

“Kwamena Ahwoi’s love of glorifying himself with big names and long titles, and of associating himself with people with long titles and big names in the writing of his otherwise unethical and unscholarly work not a cry for help from an infected mind lacking in confidence in his own professional abilities and psychologically seeking pleasure in the destruction of the reputations of the numerous victims he targeted in his book with the unwitting or witting assistance of his surrogates?” Martin Amidu quizzed.

Naana Opoku-Agyemang is an unqualified editor

Prof. Mills’ former running mate further accused prof. Opoku-Agyemang of throwing all the considerations for ethical conduct in being an editor or reviewer or writing the foreword to Kwamena Ahwoi’s Working with Rawlings to the wind and played all the above roles without compunctions.

Mr. Amidu further slammed Jane for not taking into cognizance the potential conflict of interest that had the tendency of comprising her objective judgment or destroying her reputation.

“The obviously deliberate factual inaccuracies I pointed out in the introduction to this critique, are clear demonstrations that she was either an unqualified editor, reviewer, foreword writer or she was knowingly participating in a grand conspiracy to present the unsuspecting reading public with twisted narratives against the subject victims of the narratives in the book.”

“She knew or ought to have known that as an editor of the book she could not be a reviewer at the same time because in the field of scholarship it is the reviewers who provide the editor with an evaluation of the manuscript’s quality and appropriateness for publication. The decision to accept the manuscript, or to reject it, or to ask for revision is the responsibility of the editor and the editor’s decision may differ from the recommendation of any or all reviewers”, Martin Amidu wrote.