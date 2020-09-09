The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) is predicting that the Northern and Middle parts of Ghana will experience thunder and rain activities throughout the day.

GMet made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

The rainstorm according to the GMet will hit Chereponi, Gambaga, Gushiegu, Yendi, Bimbilla, Garu, Nakpanduri and Bawku between 6:00 am and 11:am today.

“Navrongo, Bolgatanga, Walewale, Tamale, Daboya and Salaga will as well be affected between 7:00 am and 12:00 pm and 11:00 am,” the statement from the Meteo Agency added.

Places within the middle and coastal sectors will be affected later in the day.

Torrential rainfall in the Upper East Region coupled with spillage of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso has left hundreds of passenger vehicles grounded due to flooding in the area.

Six lives have also been lost.

GMet has cautioned residents of the areas mentioned to take precautionary measures.

According to the agency, the prediction has a 90% chance of occurring.