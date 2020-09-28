A 25-year-old dainty queen, Chelsea Tayui, was unveiled the Miss Universe-Ghana 2020 at a glitzy virtual television ceremony on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

In view of the devastating coronavirus pandemic, Chelsea was appointed by MALZ Promotions and the Miss Universe-Ghana Organisation, organisers of the Miss Universe-Ghana pageant, instead of being selected and crowned at a regular “open mass scouting” session, as has been the procedure over the years.

“These unprecedented times called for us to make drastic changes in our organization”. “With a unanimous decision between MALZ Promotions and Miss Universe International, we decided to privately appoint a representative this year,” the National Director of Miss Universe-Ghana, Mrs Menaye Donkor Muntari said.

Mrs. Muntari said it has been three years since MALZ Promotions took over the Miss Universe-Ghana Franchise and on Saturday, Ghana celebrated the third crowning under her directorship.

She said last year, the Miss Universe-Ghana Organization decided to suspend production for a year to allow it time to restructure and make significant adjustments necessary to enhance the pageant.

The National Director described the newly crowned queen as a young lady who is not only beautiful but one with a heart of gold, pointing out that, “In the next year, she will be our ambassador to the world, promoting Ghana”.

The queen, together with the Miss Universe-Ghana Organisation, has raised funds to purchase a van to support an Autism Foundation in the country. She will also receive a brand new car for her personal use and other attractive prizes.

After receiving the mantle as Miss Universe-Ghana 2020, 25-year-old Chelsea Tayui thanked the Miss Universe-Ghana Organisation / MALZ Promotions for the honour and opportunity to serve mankind and pledged her commitment to the task of helping to bring relief to the disadvantaged in society.

“I am a highly driven individual with a commitment to excellence. I am informed by my faith in God and my commitment to family, and I am prepared to keep on serving,” she said.

She said as the Director of Operations at The KJM Foundation she believes in impacting society through compassion and action, using avenues for global advocacy to become a voice for the voiceless.

Chelsea said she is a promoter of women empowerment, which she believes can be achieved through excellent education, congeniality, and impactful work and social ethics.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from DePaul University in Chicago, USA.

As a well-travelled individual with visits to over 12 countries, she said she recognises the importance of respecting everyone’s culture and learning from it.

Miss Universe-Ghana 2020 is a piano virtuoso, ballerina and a tennis player, who enjoys cooking, running, and reading.

“I want to be a beacon of light for my country and a force for change in Ghana and in Africa. It is, therefore, imperative for me to set a new trajectory for the rest of the world to have an appreciation of Ghana’s alluring culture,” the new queen stressed.