Over 120 National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives and members have defected to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what they describe as “an unprecedented development in Mpraeso Constituency and the country by the Akufo-Addo led government.”

The group said the successes and competent leadership of President Akufo-Addo informed their decision to join the NPP.

They said policies and programmes such as the Free Senior High Schools policy, Nation Builders’ Corps, Planting for Foods and Jobs, among others, have had a tremendous impact in their lives and that of their families.

“Through a policy like the Free SHS our younger siblings have been able to access education in prestigious schools,” some of them said.

“Government flagship programmes such as Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), Rearing for Food and Job (RFJ), Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), 1million per Constituency, One Village – One Dam (1D1V), One District One Factory (1D1F) and many more have brought tremendous relief to the people of this country and those here in our constituency,” another defector noted.

The group led by Mr Isaac Awuah Mensah, former Communications Officer of the NDC and Assembly Member for Atibie Electoral Area said the government had also provided infrastructural projects in the constituency, including the upgrading and retooling of the Kwahu Government Hospital at Atibie.

They commended government for the construction of Fodoa, Besease, Praso no. 1, Praso 2, through Mframa to Dwerebease road; water system powered by a solar panel at Bepong Clinic and Kwasi Fori in Mpraeso and the town roads in Asakraka, Obo, Mpraeso and Obomeng.

“We strongly believe that what this government has achieved within its first term deserve commendation and support. This is the reason why we have decided to join the NPP so that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President extraordinaire will continue his good works,” he said.

Awuah Mensah assured the NPP’s Mpraeso parliamentary candidate, Mr Davis Opoku Ansah, and NPP constituency executives that they will work hard to support the party to win 95% of the vote in the December 7, 2020 election.