Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak has petitioned the Electoral Commission (EC) over anomalies in the new voters’ register.

In his petition, the Minority Chief Whip asked the EC to among others explain why over 1, 200 names had been deleted from the register.

“The register does not add up to the number that we registered. About 1,242 names have been deleted from the register, we want it installed back. There are names that have been added in a lot of polling stations. When we try to make sense out of it, it is very difficult and we want them to explain.”

Mr. Mubarak said the EC’s figures of persons who had registered during the exercise did not correspond with the numbers collated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“During the registration, we were all keeping the daily returns. We have all the sheets and we know that at the end of the day, a particular number of persons will be registered. Now you come to the exhibition and you realise that the numbers are different and the simple question is where have all the names gone?”

He indicated that the party might be forced to go to court if the EC fails to restore the names of registered voters.

“If it becomes necessary, then we will have no option than to go to court because we know that there is a deliberateness to disenfranchise others,” he said on the Point Blank segment of Eyewitness News.

Other members of the NDC have also raised concerns over missing names of voters within the party’s strongholds.

The commission has denied such claims and insisted that voters who duly registered and were issued with Voter ID Cards but cannot find their names on the provisional register can rectify the situation using the voter exhibition exercise.