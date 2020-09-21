There is the likelihood of a low voter turnout in the Nanton constituency of the Northern Region because some residents have served notice that they will not take part in the 2020 elections over what they say is the continuous non-fulfilment of promises from politicians.

They site shortcomings in the areas of road construction, education, and health infrastructure, among others.

The residents have threatened to boycott the December polls if the roads are not constructed before the elections.

“The road here is very bad. We want to see some changes or else we will not come out and vote. If it should continue this way, I bet you most people will sit back at home on the election day.”

“We have been complaining for several years now. Governments upon governments, yet the problem persists. All our roads are bad. No one seems to be listening to our plight. We are pleading with the government to intervene, else we will not vote,“ another resident, Alhassan Mohammed bemoaned.

The Nanton District was carved out of the then Savelugu Nanton District in 2018 but facilities such as a Senior High School, befitting health facility, and others are still lacking.