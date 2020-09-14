The newly enskinned chief of Karaga in the Northern Region, Abdulai Natogmah has urged his subjects to exercise restraint and allow peace to prevail after a chieftaincy misunderstanding.

Addressing the people of Karaga from Yendi, Abdulai Natogmah said, he is the legitimate chief enskinned by the Overlord of Dagbon.

He has called on the youth who are being used to perpetrate violence to reflect on the repercussions of their actions should matters escalate.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on all my subjects within Karaga and its environs to remain calm and law-abiding. Pursue your normal duties and do not allow yourselves to be used to foment trouble and disorder.”

Kar Naa Abdulai Natogmah noted that: “What happened yesterday was an emotional and knee-jerk reaction which would soon be given a brilliant but amicable settlement to the admiration of the outside world and to the joy of the people of Karaga. There should not be any gunshots, nor should anyone be injured or killed in the process”.

“I will certainly come home but without any force of arms. I assure you of my arrival to a joyful welcome amidst drumming and dancing,” he assured.

He hopes to bring unity into Karaga.

“I hope to be received not as an Andaniyili, Kar Naa or Aburyili Kar Naa or Mahamiyili Kar Naa. I hope to arrive as a Dagbon Kar Naa under the support of Nyab-Andani, Nyab Mahami, and Nyab Abudu. My rulership should mark the beginning of a new era in Karaga. An era of lasting peace and unity for the prosperity and blessings of our forebears.”

He also called on the police and other security agencies to be professional in ensuring peace in the area.

“I want to implore the police and other security agencies to be very professional in handling this skirmish. This very isolated incident should not betray the efforts of all well-wishers who have assisted Dagbon this far. It should not mar the beauty of the President’s golden dream for Dagbon. Enough of our misbehaviour.”

Background

After the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Mahama Abubakar II enskinned him as the legitimate chief for the area, the regent of the late chief, Mahami Sumani also declared himself as chief of the town.

He took charge of the palace, forcing the legitimate Karaga chief, Abdulai Natogmah to go into hiding.

This brought waves of fear among people as they feared the differences may escalate.