Singer and songwriter NaaNa Blu who is signed to the Quophimens Musiq record label is out with her maiden EP, ‘This is highlife.’

This comes a few months after the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Darling Records, Mimi Andani had disclosed that NaaNa breached a contract she had with her label.

She, therefore, requested NaaNa Blu should pay them an amount of GHS 500,000 as compensation for breaching her contract or desist from recording any more songs with the new record label.

NaaNa Blu is seriously promoting her new EP irrespective of the pending issue.

The body of work by the ‘No Pressure’ Singer has five (5) highlife songs.

According to her, she decided to do a music collection on highlife because she grew up listening to the type of songs from her grandparents and has since fallen in love with it.

The album is available on online streaming platforms.

NaaNa has songs such as ‘Sugar Cane’, ‘No Pressure’, ‘Afehyiapa’ and ‘Save Us.’