The running-mate of the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has assured the Western Regional House of Chiefs of numerous positive policy alternatives from the NDC’s manifesto.

Answering questions during a visit by the running-mate to the house in Sekondi as part of her four-day tour of the Western Region, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said the NDC manifesto provides superior different policies than the NPP’s manifesto which has forced the current government to even begin to implement some of them after their manifesto launching.

Also on the campaign, Prof Opoku-Agyemang assured the clergy that an NDC government would always be open to further discussions on the best way in the management of Mission Schools in the country.

The NDC running-mate spoke while interacting with a cross-section of the clergy at the Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church on her second-day of her tour of the Western Region.

She urged the clergy to continue to speak to shape society and governance.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang began four-day campaign tour of the Western Region on September 13, 2020.

The running mate has already visited six regions as part of her campaign for the December polls.