President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today [Tuesday, September 15, 2020] meet Heads of State of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to discuss measures aimed at resolving the political instability in Mali.

Mali witnessed a series of protests which eventually led to the removal of its former President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on August 18, 2020 by a military junta.

The former President faced allegations of corruption and poor management of the economy.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway told Citi News the meeting forms part of an effort to bring Mali into constitutional rule within 12 months.

“At the last meeting of the heads of state and government, they asked the group to ensure that they bring Mali back to constitutional rule within 12 months so that is the expectation,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service will temporarily block some major roads in the capital.

The roads that will be closed are listed below: