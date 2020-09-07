The newly-acclaimed flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, has charged members of the party to work hard to secure parliamentary seats for the party in the upcoming polls.

“We’ve got to make sure that we encourage people within the NDP. Each member within the NDP should be able to identify a good person who can get into Parliament,” Mrs. Rawlings said.

The party is, for example, targeting to win 15 out of the 47 parliamentary seats in the Ashanti Region in the 2020 general elections.

Mrs. Rawlings, a former First Lady, also noted that passing the Affirmative Action Bill would be a priority of her party should she emerge victorious in the polls.

“It was there before my husband left office. We placed it in Parliament in 1997/1998. It is still there. If we had more people in Parliament, more women in Parliament, more gender-sensitive people in Parliament, it would have been passed by now.”

The NDP General Secretary, Alhaji Muhammed Frimpong, was optimistic that his party will perform well in the polls.

He stressed the need for a shift from the politics of promises.

“The political discourse is taking another turn where people come from nowhere and try to promise goodies thinking that is sufficient leadership.”

“What is primary is appropriate leadership and by the prescription of the Fourth Republic, we think leadership must be shared,” Mr. Frimpong said.

Mrs. Rawlings was acclaimed at the Party’s third National Delegates Conference in Accra where she received an overwhelming endorsement from the delegates as the NDP flagbearer for the 2020 Presidential Election.

Her endorsement was subsequently confirmed by the Electoral Commission.