The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has presented 10,000 energy-saving bulbs to be distributed to households within the area.

Assembly Members within the Manhyia South sub-metro have also taken delivery of 613 LED bulbs which will be installed along major streets in their communities.

There has been a high demand for the installation of streetlights in areas within the Kumasi metropolis.

Residents are concerned about the absence of streetlights at some major streets, a situation they attribute to crime-related incidences in the communities.

The gesture by the Manhyia South MP came as a relief for the Assembly Members since there has been pressure on them for the provision of such facilities.

Presenting the bulbs to the Assembly Members, Dr. Opoku Prempeh urged them to ensure all residents within the area benefit.

He indicated that the provision of the bulbs will support efforts by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and the Manhyia sub-metro in their developmental agenda.

“These energy-saving bulbs are being given all the houses at the polling stations in the constituency so that all the residents can benefit. Note that, if you fail to ensure that all the residents within the polling stations get the bulbs, you are the same coordinators who will go and campaign for votes. And if they hear about this, and they don’t get it, then it is up to you,” he said.

The LED bulbs to be installed along the streets will be distributed according to electoral areas and polling stations within the Manhyia South Constituency.

Out of the 613 LED streetlight bulbs, the K.O electoral area will receive, 85, O.I electoral area, 105, CPC electoral area, 95, Dichemso electoral area, 100, Afia Kobi Electoral area, 75 and the Manhyia electoral area, 70.

About 83 bulbs will also be installed along major streets in the constituency and other vantage locations.

Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi who received the bulbs on behalf of the Assembly Members expressed excitement over the intervention and said the gesture will help the Assembly’s efforts in ensuring security within the metropolis.