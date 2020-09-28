Some constituents in Navrongo Central of the Upper East Region, on Sunday afternoon, went on a demonstration against the Electoral Commission (EC) for allegedly failing to provide a copy of the provisional register for exhibition at one of the polling stations.

The centre, the Zuo Basic School polling station, located in the Kasena Nankana Municipality, has been without the provisional register since the start of the exhibition exercise.

The Exhibition Officers are said to have recorded details of voters who visited the centre on a sheet of paper.

The demonstration led to the chasing away of the Exhibition Officers from the centre barely 6 hours to the end of the process.

A leader of the youth, Prosper Adongo conveyed the frustrations of the residents to Citi News.

“Why will you sit there for nine days with a provisional register for the people to verify their details,” he asked.

“So the community said no; it is about time we sacked this person, let her go back to the EC office and tell them that the community is not interested in her being there without working to be paid from their taxes, yet she comes there to sit there without doing any work.”

He further criticised the EC saying: “they have continuously deceived the people saying they will print and come with the register.”

The exhibition exercise ended on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Registered voters were given the opportunity to verify their registration details during the 10-day process.