The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding an independent probe of the valuations of royalty rights in the Agyapa Royalties deal before backing down on some contentions with the deal.

At a press conference on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said a future National Democratic Congress government will not honour the terms of the Agyapa deal if the doubts of the Minority are not cleared.